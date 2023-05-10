Work by local artists will be on display

Harborough artists are opening their studios to showcase their work.

Seventeen artists who are members of the Market Harborough Artists Cluster will take place in the open studios event on Saturday and Sunday May 13 and 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Work on show includes sculpture, glassware, collage, landscapes, botanical studies, drawing, painting and photography.

Entrances is free and in addition to demonstrating their skills, artists will have work for sale.