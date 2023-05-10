Harborough artists open studios for free to showcase work
Taking place this weekend.
Harborough artists are opening their studios to showcase their work.
Seventeen artists who are members of the Market Harborough Artists Cluster will take place in the open studios event on Saturday and Sunday May 13 and 14.
Work on show includes sculpture, glassware, collage, landscapes, botanical studies, drawing, painting and photography.
Entrances is free and in addition to demonstrating their skills, artists will have work for sale.
A studio map is available from the local library and cafes. Click here for more details.