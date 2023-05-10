News you can trust since 1854
Harborough artists open studios for free to showcase work

Taking place this weekend.

By Laura Kearns
Published 10th May 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:38 BST
Harborough artists are opening their studios to showcase their work.

Seventeen artists who are members of the Market Harborough Artists Cluster will take place in the open studios event on Saturday and Sunday May 13 and 14.

Work on show includes sculpture, glassware, collage, landscapes, botanical studies, drawing, painting and photography.

Entrances is free and in addition to demonstrating their skills, artists will have work for sale.

A studio map is available from the local library and cafes. Click here for more details.

