Harborough artist chosen to showcase work at national exhibition dedicated to Holocaust victims

Work by Jennie McCall

An artist and sculptor from Market Harborough has been chosen to exhibit at a national exhibition.

Jennie McCall’s work will be on show at ‘Six Million White Roses’ at The Buttermarket in Newark on Trent.

It is dedicated to the six million Jews who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

The free exhibition includes work by Holocaust survivor Tom Voyce, winner of Sky Landscape Artist of the Year 2017.

Jennie McCall said: "Creating a piece of work focused on the enormity and legacy of the Holocaust carries a big responsibility for any artist.

“I am privileged three pieces of my work have been accepted including a painting, a sculpture and a large installation piece. This installation represents on a small scale, that all human life is equal and precious no matter the colour of your skin or the faith that you follow.”