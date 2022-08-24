News you can trust since 1854

Harborough army veterans put on a Full Monty performance at charity fun day

More than £1,500 raised

By Laura Kearns
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:57 pm
Army veterans put on a show during their Full Monty performance.
An army veteran who was inspired to raise money for charity after watching The Full Monty has teamed up with his peers to put on a show.

Jason Bonham served in the army for nearly 14 years before leaving the service.

But after watching the hit strip show movie featuring Mark Addy and Robert Carlyle he was inspired to call up some of his fellow veterans and raise some money for causes close to their hearts’.

Jason rang close friend Roger Mills and the pair organised a fun day and Full Monty show, which took place on Saturday August 20 at Welland Park Academy.

It also included live music from a local Take That tribute band, and a raffle with prizes including a holiday to Cornwall.

The event was a huge success, raising £1,500 which has been split between charities Cancer Research UK, The MS Society and the Air Ambulance.

Jason said: “I saw the film last July and called my friend Roger and said we’ve got to do this.

"We raised money for the three charities which are close to our hearts because I had battled with cancer and the other two were for our close friends who lost their lives. This whole event was a tribute to them.

“We had plenty of visitors and stall holders and I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who had a role to play in the event. It was fantastic. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

