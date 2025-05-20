Harborough anti-bullying charity receives crucial £20,000 boost to fund counselling service

The team's work was recognised with an award last year.

A Market Harborough charity has received a much-needed funding boost to support people impacted by bullying and mental health issues.

HAB Anti-bullying and Mental Health charity will receive a total of £20,000 over two years, courtesy of the local Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity.

The funds will go towards the charity’s free counselling services for those who are struggling with their mental health, bullying, domestic abuse and bereavement.

Charity founder Marie Connor launched HAB in 2011 after her disabled son was physically attacked by bullies. Following the incident, a social media discussion ensued, giving rise to support for an anti-bullying charity.

She said the charity had spent just under £25,000 on counselling services alone in 2024, and expects the amount to rise this year.

She called the funds ‘crucial to the running of the charity’, saying the grant ‘means the world’ to the team.

Visit www.hab-antibullying.com to find out more information.