Harborough and Lutterworth residents can hop on board bus to access free mental health support

The mental health bus is coming to Harborough and Lutterworth

Harborough and Lutterworth residents can hop on board a bus to access free mental health support.

The ‘Making People Better Bus’ is currently on a 12-day tour of Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland with experts on board providing a safe and confidential environment for people to talk about their mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today (Wednesday) until 5pm residents can drop in to Harborough Everyone Active Centre on Northampton Road to access support.

Sessions will also be available at Lutterworth Everyone Active Centre on Coventry Road between 9am and 5pm.

Principal clinical lead for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland NHS Talking Therapies service, Brendan Street, said: “The ‘Making People Better Bus’ is part of a wider initiative to make mental health support accessible to everyone, by bringing help to peoples’ doors and engaging directly with individuals in their own communities. By working closely with key partners in the community, we hope to reach more than 50,000 people over 12 days.

“Unfortunately, mental ill health is common. Yet many people still find it difficult to talk about, fear being judged, or are unaware that their difficulties can be helped. As a result, this can prevent people from accessing support. Our experienced, and friendly, mental health team will be on board the bus to discuss worries, answer questions and support people in a safe and judgement-free space. Taking care of mental health is a journey and we’re here to support people every step of the way.”