Harborough and Lutterworth leisure centres to undergo £5million revamp

A contract for the two leisure centres has been given to providers Everyone Active

Councillors, council officers and representatives from Everyone Active pictured outside Harborough District Council offices

Leisure centres in Harborough district are set to undergo a revamp after receiving a £5million boost.

Harborough District councillors agreed for Everyone Active to receive the contract, which will see £5million invested at Harborough and Lutterworth.

At Harborough Leisure Centre works look set to include removing and replacing the aged dome which hosts tennis and netball games, making use of the bowls hall for children’s soft play when the hall is not use, and at Lutterworth a new soft play area will be installed.

There will also be increased gym stations and inflatables for the swimming pools at both centres.

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “I’m delighted the leisure contract has been awarded in line with our priority of safeguarding leisure facilities for the future generations of our district.

“Upgrades are planned at both Lutterworth Sports Centre and Harborough Leisure Centre with new, additional outreach opportunities being developed to support the mental and physical wellbeing of residents across the whole district."

