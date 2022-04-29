Harborough and Kibworth Methodist churches are now licensed to hold same-sex marriage ceremonies

Rev Andy Murphy has been authorised to conduct the services.

The Methodist Churches of Market Harborough and Kibworth are now licensed to hold same-sex marriage ceremonies.

He said that all people in Harborough district will be welcomed by the Methodist Church – and he said they were happy to talk to any local couples wanting to get married.

“Last summer the British Methodist Conference took the bold step of altering its understanding of marriage to include same-sex relationships.

“This follows a time of conversation and deep reflection on the subject, having already had an open and inclusive attitude towards LGBT+ people for many years,” said the Rev Murphy.

“While some in the Methodist Church hold to the traditional view that marriage can only be between two people of the opposite sex, the Conference decided to affirm both stances with equal respect and with no obligation for any member to change their personal views.

“Now that our churches at Market Harborough and Kibworth have been officially licenced for same-sex marriage ceremonies, we want to reaffirm our welcome to all people and say that we would be very happy to have conversations with any couple wishing to have a Christian marriage in our churches,” stressed the popular churchman. “We also offer a blessing service for marriages which have previously taken place elsewhere.

“Please do get in touch if you would like to know more.”