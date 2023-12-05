Harborough actor receives 'Stars of Tomorrow' accolade from British Film Industry

Posy Sterling at the Stars of Tomorrow event. Image: Theodore Wood Photography

An actor from Market Harborough has been named as one of the rising stars of the British film industry.

Posy Sterling has been tipped for big things by Screen International’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ which spotlights the hottest up-and-coming actors and filmmakers breaking into the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previous ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ alumni includes Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer, Paul Mescal, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Benedict Cumberbatch and many more.

Posy among fellow rising stars. Image: Theodore Wood Photography

Posy, who moved to Harborough aged 10, has recently acted opposite Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan in forthcoming film The Outrun, and also featured in BBC1’s acclaimed World War II series World on Fire.

Posy will soon star in the lead role in BBC Films and British Film Institute-backed feature film ‘Lollipop’, written and directed by BAFTA Breakthrough Daisy-May Hudson. The film follows Posy’s character, a young woman fresh out of prison, who struggles to regain custody of her two young children.

Posy said: “Being among the cohorts of some of the most successful British actors of the last 20 years is an incredible and humbling honour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s honestly mind-blowing to be recognised by Screen Daily’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’, especially to be considered among actors who inspire me and to network with such talented fellow creatives in this year’s cohort. Plus, Lollipop hasn’t even premiered yet! I feel all the more excited to share this beautiful story with the world as it holds such a special place in my heart.”

Posy and Screen School students.

Posy who went to school at Ridgeway Primary Academy, Welland Park Academy and Robert Smyth Academy, now dedicates a huge part of her time to running her self-founded Market Harborough ‘Screen School’ based at the WTA Dance Studios at the Compass Point Business Park. Screen School offers weekly acting and confidence building classes to young people, and short courses and workshops in professional film making.

Posy said: “Screen School is very much a passion for me; though I had wonderful experiences in local theatre groups, there wasn’t anything like this when I was younger so I only discovered

screen acting in my twenties. It’s been fantastic to create something that helps children and teenagers develop scripts, improvise scenes, and perform on camera.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next year, screen school will bring many opportunities to the area including a casting workshop, open to all ages and a free event with an agent, from Linton Management, visiting to talk about the industry.

Posy added: “What has been so incredibly fulfilling, whilst working [in the industry], is bringing the opportunities back to the local area. The amazing artists I’ve worked with over the years who have

generously and willingly given their time and expertise to meet our Screen Schoolers be it online, sending videos of advice and support, zoom Q&As and in-person meet and greets. This really feels like we’re taking it to the next level, bringing potential work opportunities and bridging that gap between our community and the TV and Film industry.

“I’m just so excited to share my love of storytelling and passion for working on projects that vocalise the perspectives we don’t always get the opportunity to hear.”