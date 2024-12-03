Harborough accessibility campaigner says ‘inadequate’ disabled changing facilities are a ‘slap in the face’ following refurbishment celebrations

Campaigner Kyra Williams says the shower area has flooding problems and the chair is small and in the wrong position.

Leisure centre operator Everyone Active has assured ‘minor issues’ with its disabled changing facilities will be addressed following complaints from a Harborough accessibility campaigner.

The centre recently held an open day, which included guest stars Olympian Rebecca Adlington and Paralympian Maisie Summers-Newton, after an extensive refurbishment.

But accessibility campaigner Kyra Williams was disappointed to find the disabled changing room ‘dirty, unfinished, and inadequate’.

Among her concerns were a ‘small and unsuitable’ shower chair, lack of rails, poor drainage resulting in flooding, insufficient space and lack of a dry area.

She said: “It infuriates me that Maisie Summers-Newton, a representative of the disabled community, is honoured at an event that so blatantly disregards accessibility.”

Kyra has campaigned for better disabled facilities at Harborough Leisure Centre for over 15 years.

She explained: “It took four years of campaigning to move the disabled change from a cubicle and this room has never been adequate. Its drainage issues cause flooding, making it unsafe and unhygienic.

“Over the years, minor improvements such as a hoist and a rise-and-fall bed have been made, but only after extensive campaigning. I thought this latest investment would finally address these issues, but it hasn’t.”

Resident Antoinette Bell agreed: “There is no way I, as a disabled adult, could even sit on that ‘shower chair’ let alone get on or off it afterwards, it’s a joke”.

Kyra added: “To turn up to the opening, amid the celebration and press coverage, only to find that anyone needing the disabled changing room to use the swimming pool wouldn’t be able to use it—it’s a slap in the face. It epitomises how disabled people are treated as an afterthought.”

However, manager Matthew Hopkin confirmed there were plans to resolve the issues.

He said: “While our wet side accessible changing room was handed back to us by contractors ahead of Saturday’s family open day, we are aware some minor issues need to be addressed.

“We are working closely with contractors to get these resolved as soon as possible.

“We have also consulted with one parent on the make-up and facilities of the room in recent months and will continue to do so going forward.

"In the meantime, we would like to thank all our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “The leisure centre has been in active dialogue for a number of months with the resident regarding this important customer changing facility. Unfortunately, some of the agreed items in this area are still on the final snagging list from the refurbishment contractors and were not completed prior to the official refurbishment re-opening on Saturday.

“I am personally disappointed in this and have asked the leisure centre to confirm when the outstanding issues will be resolved and have asked them to meet with the resident and explain. I was in the leisure centre from 8.30am until around 2pm on Saturday and I'm sorry that I didn't have the opportunity to meet the resident, look at the facility area and take up the matter on the spot.

“We are constantly striving to ensure all facilities inside our leisure centres are fully inclusive for people with disabilities and I will be personally keeping a close eye on progress.”