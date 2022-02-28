Great War hero brothers honoured at new housing development in Harborough

A new housing development in Market Harborough honouring two Great War hero brothers has been officially opened.

The 25-home Platform Housing Group scheme on Sturgis Road, off Leicester Road, is made up of nine shared ownership and 16 affordable rent properties.

They are now all fully occupied so residents and local councillors were invited along to a short ceremony.

The road was named after two brothers Ben and Samuel Sturgis, from Great Bowden, who were killed fighting in the First World War in 1918.

Poignantly their great niece Di Evans went along to accept a specially-commissioned plaque saluting their sacrifice for king and country that will be added to the road sign.

Di, of Market Harborough, said: “We nominated Sam and Ben for the road naming as a local family who have been part of the area for many years.

“We are absolutely delighted that the Sturgis name was chosen and will live on at this superb development,” she said.