Florrie Brown celebrates her 100th birthday in Market Harborough.

A great-grandmother has celebrated her 100th birthday at home in Market Harborough.

Florrie Brown grew up and lived in Wellingborough before moving to The Willows Nursing and Residential home in Market Harborough.

She celebrated her birthday yesterday (May 30) at the home surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Florrie Brown celebrates her 100th birthday with her son and daughters Sally Burton, Andy Brown and Mandy Taylor.