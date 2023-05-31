Great-grandmother from Harborough celebrates her 100th birthday
She was surrounded by family and friends at home
By Laura Kearns
Published 31st May 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
A great-grandmother has celebrated her 100th birthday at home in Market Harborough.
Florrie Brown grew up and lived in Wellingborough before moving to The Willows Nursing and Residential home in Market Harborough.
She celebrated her birthday yesterday (May 30) at the home surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
The centenarian said one of the highlights of her day was receiving a birthday card from the newly-crowned King and Queen.