Great-grandma helps struggling Sudanese families thousands of miles away from her Naseby home

The charity helps poverty-stricken communities in Africa. Image - CDUK

A great-grandmother is helping poverty-stricken families in North Africa from her Naseby home.

Ros Grant founded humanitarian charity Compassion Direct UK (CDUK) 23 years ago following her retirement.

And now the head office is run from her new home in Naseby, helping Sudanese families impacted by famine and cholera outbreaks fuelled by overcrowded living conditions and limited access to clean water and sanitation.

The charity is liaising with a church, led by Pastor Benjamin, which has formed a cooperative association, providing food to the affected area, grown on nearby farmland.

Pastor Benjamin said: The cooperative was formed to enable the eradication of poverty in the area amongst its members, we grow and sell food from the farm to support our community. The farm grows corn, cassava, ground nuts and beans all without artificial fertilizers.”

The church also provides shelter to the families, with hopes to gradually build a community where they are safe from the impacted area.

He added: “Our church community-based activities ensure orphans get access to primary education, and they support the disabled, the elderly and widows.”

Another of the charity’s colleagues, Pastor Claude, praised the charity’s work: “The humanitarian situation in South Sudan is more catastrophic than newspapers, radio or televisions can describe.

“Having a shelter, basic household items, clothes, food, medication, safe water is like a dream to many.

“I can testify that CDUK can faithfully accomplish this caring and hope bearing mission.

“Thanks for your contribution to a better world where each person is valued and dignified.”

Visit www.compassiondirectuk.org to read more and donate.