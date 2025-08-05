Great Glen family fundraising for bereavement charity following death of 'spirited' teen Maddie

Maddie the week before she took her life.

A Great Glen family are fundraising for a bereavement charity after losing their teenage daughter and sister to suicide.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

13-year-old Maddie took her life in September last year.

A pupil at Kibworth Mead Academy, Maddie is described as a ‘happy, strong and spirited teenager, who loved spending time outdoors either helping her dad at the farm where he works or spending time with her horses, one of which Maddie was training in hope of competing in some local events’.

Maddie showed no indication that she was struggling.

Her family explained ‘she wasn’t diagnosed with any mental health issues or concerns’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “As a family we are totally devastated and broken. Nobody should lose a child especially to suicide with her whole life ahead of her.”

Parents Jacqueline and Dave, and Maddie’s sister, have been supported by The Bodie Hodges Foundation (BHF), which offers support after the loss of a child. Its services include one-to-one therapeutic counselling sessions for parents, children and young people, as well as peer support groups.

The family are continuing Maddie’s legacy by raising money for the charity – which is entirely self-funded – through a ‘Forever Loved Fund’.

To date, mum Jackie and her son-in-law Jordan Spiezick, have completed the Leicester 10k and raised over £2,000. And, all together, the fund has received £6,425 from family, friends and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She and husband Dave are planning to take part in several fundraising runs including the Great North Run later this year and The London Marathon in April.

And, in September, Maddie’s friends, Finley, Rhys, Henli, Mae and Sophia, alongside teacher Mrs Palmer, are taking part in a ‘Tough Mudder Challenge’ to raise funds for BHF, marking the first anniversary of her passing.

Jackie said: “This small group of friends have struggled and dealt with a loss that nobody should have to deal with and they deserve so much respect and recognition.”

She added: “I would like Maddie’s story out there to help parents to have a conversation with their children. Suicide is such a complex word but it needs to be discussed more.”

Visit justgiving.com/campaign/inmemoryofmaddie to donate to the cause.