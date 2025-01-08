Great Glen community rallies to help flood hero who now needs your help to restore his damaged pub

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jan 2025, 17:07 GMT
Cimi Kazazi didn't think twice to help others when the floods hit this week - and now the community has come to his rescue after his pub was devastated by the floodwaters.

Images of the Cimi - the owner of the Italian Greyhound in Great Glen - heroically rescuing a stranded woman from her car made the national news, after we reported on it on Monday.

But soon after, he faced the reality of a major clean-up. His pub had been severely hit by the floods with beer, food and furniture destroyed.

The floodwater damage inside the Italian Greyhound in Great Glen.The floodwater damage inside the Italian Greyhound in Great Glen.
The floodwater damage inside the Italian Greyhound in Great Glen.

So in stepped the community of Great Glen who have been turning up with their mops and buckets to help out their community hero.

Someone has even set up a fundraising website for him - but in typically selfless fashion, Cimi has asked for the money to go elsewhere.

"While we are incredibly grateful for the thought and support behind this, we would prefer any donations to be directed to the local church or village hall, as they are the heart of our community and could use the help," he said.

"What would really help us right now is a few extra hands with the clean-up efforts so we can get back up and running as quickly as possible. If you’re able to lend a hand, we’d be so thankful!

"We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful community. Thank you all for your continued support."

He added: "We are working very hard to re-open the pub as soon as possible."

