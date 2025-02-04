Great Glen community hero receives 'Star Award' after dramatic flood rescue

The heroic actions of a restaurant owner from Great Glen who rescued a driver stranded in floodwater have been recognised.

National Pubwatch – a network scheme of volunteers to promote best industry practice – has awarded Italian Greyhound owner Cimi Kazazi with a ‘Star Award’.

As we reported in the Harborough Mail last month, Cimi was hailed a hero after wading into ‘paralysing’ floodwater to rescue a woman trapped in her car near his pub-restaurant.

Cimi carried the 63-year-old to safety and helped her to warm up in the pub. She was told by medics she would have lost consciousness had she been trapped another 15 minutes.

The village was among district areas worst hit by severe flooding after the River Sence burst its banks on January 6, leaving homes and businesses underwater.

Among them, Cimi’s pub-restaurant was submerged in about a metre of water with his bar area completely destroyed. It took 10 days before it could become operational, thanks to a helping hand from the community.

Last week, National Pubwatch regional representative, Mark Worthington, attended The Italian Greyhound to hand a Star Award to the business owner.

Mark Worthington stated: “National Pubwatch would like to recognise the actions of Cimi. It is without doubt that if he hadn’t acted like he did that the situation could have developed into a much more serious situation. We think it is important that this type of selfless commitment is recognised and we have no hesitation in making this award”.

Mark also praised the community which stepped up to help repair the flood damage to the pub.

The damage across the county surpassed that of the aftermath of Storm Henk – almost exactly a year ago.

This time, an emergency alert was issued due to the imminent threat to life - one of the only times this has been used in the UK - as over 60 people were rescued from properties and some 30 from cars – including the woman carried to safety by Cimi.

Leicestershire County Council recently penned a plea to the government to release funds from its Flood Recovery Framework.