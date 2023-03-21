Great British Bake Off winner and Harborough resident opens new school dining room

Frances Quinn tries out the new dining hall at Welland Park Academy with students. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A Great British Bake Off winner has opened a new dining room at Welland Park Academy.

Baker and Market Harborough resident Frances Quinn cut the ribbon on the new facilities, which are part of a new £1million pound redevelopment at the school.

Frances said: “It’s brilliant how spacious it is with additional outside space when the weather is good, and an area for students with packed lunches.

Frances Quinn former Great British Bake off Winner opens the new dining hall at Welland Park Academy with Elaine Winn School Buisness Manager, Principal Julie McBrearty and governor and former Head of Design Technology & Food at the school, Kathy Dare. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“The students I chatted with told me how much they are looking forward to the great variety of options and cuisines. They are very fortunate.”

And school governor and former Head of Design Technology and Food, Kathy Dare added: “I am so delighted to see this vibrant facility which I know comes after many months of planning and hard work.

“I am thrilled by the new menu and can imagine the excitement when the students see dishes such as the chipotle chicken.”

Students helped picked the colour scheme for the new dining room and the new facilities also mean a complete revamp of the menu. It will now feature recipes from across the world including Mexico, Asia and the Middle East.

The dining room is part of extensive redevelopments at the school which will also see a new sports hall and outdoor all-weather surface opened in the next few weeks.