Grants to boost creativity and cultural projects across Harborough district

A range of businesses and organisations across the district have benefitted from the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

More opportunities to enjoy arts, creative, cultural and heritage activities will be provided in Harborough district thanks to successful grant awards.

Businesses and organisations in rural locations received funding between £5,000 and £20,000 from Harborough District Council to enhance physical, cultural and social amenities.

Examples include alterations to buildings and cultural venues as well as new lighting, audio and display equipment in libraries and village halls. The work aims to improve visitor experiences with investment in creative and retail spaces, along with new heritage trails to encourage increased participation in local history.

Among recipients were Hallaton Church Restoration Trust, Lubenham Heritage Group, Gilmorton History Group, Cotesbach Educational Trust, Billesdon Coplow Centre, Fleckney Village Hall, Foxton Inclined Plane Trust and The Friends of Fleckney Library.

Cllr Jo Asher, cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “This was a great opportunity for the council to support rural businesses and organisations development and growth. Their work supports our wellbeing and strengthens our rural communities.”