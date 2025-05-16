Grants available to support public events and promote local heritage and culture in Harborough

Two new grant schemes are available to support public events and promote local heritage and culture in Harborough.

The grants - both between £500 and £2,000 and available from Harborough District Council - are aimed at businesses, community groups and organisations.

The first district-wide grant aims to enhance the local events calendar with activities that bring communities together and promote tourism.

The second grant - known as the 'celebrating local history, heritage and identity grant scheme' - aims to support the celebration and promotion of local heritage, culture and historical venues in the Harborough district.

The scheme is open to both new and established initiatives, including activities such as Heritage Open Days, and aims to "boost the visibility and appeal of local history and culture, attracting new audiences and enhancing community engagement".

Full guidance and application details are available at: www.harborough.gov.uk/business-grants

For further details and support contact the Economic Development Team at: [email protected]

