Good Samaritans thanked for saving a man's life in Harborough town centre

Michael Page with his family - Gill Davies, who is quoted in the story, is second from the right.

A grateful woman has told two “fantastic” Good Samaritans who rescued her elderly father when he suddenly took ill in Market Harborough town centre – thank you for saving his life.

Gill Davies has paid a heartfelt salute to the two strangers after they dashed to the aid of her father Michael Page, 86, when he suddenly felt “wobbly” and very unwell as he tried to cross the road.

The man and woman, who may have been together, quickly guided Mr Page to a nearby chemist’s before he was driven to Market Harborough Medical Centre to be checked out by his GP.

And the much-loved grandad-of-three and great-grandad-of-two, a keen church-goer, is now making a good recovery after suffering the frightening medical episode out of the blue.

Gill told the Harborough Mail today: “We would all like to say a huge thank you to the two people who went straight to help my father that morning.

“He was not able to thank them himself that day.

“So my sister Fiona Martin, myself and all of our family would like to tell the lady and gentleman through the Harborough Mail that we are very grateful for going to his rescue,” said Gill, of Devizes, Wiltshire.

“They genuinely were Good Samaritans, the sort of people who restore your faith in human nature – and we can’t thank them enough.

“They showed my father such great kindness, compassion and support when he was so vulnerable on his own and needed it most.

“My father truly believes that these two guardian angels saved his life that day – and that is the greatest thing you can do for anyone.”

The drama unfolded on the morning of Monday March 14.

“My father was out and about in the town centre and he was trying to cross the busy road.

“Suddenly he began to lose his balance and he felt unwell, very wobbly.

“He was very shaky and he feared he was about to fall into the road.

“He just couldn’t even move his legs, it was very frightening.

“A man and a woman who he thinks might have been together noticed that he was very distressed,” said the primary school teacher.

“They immediately went to support him, reassure him and make sure he was all right.

“The couple took him to the Well Pharmacy on Coventry Road.

“The woman stayed with my father and a very kind member of staff called for an ambulance without success.

“So the worker drove him the short way to Market Harborough Medical Centre along the road,” said Gill, a mum-of-two.

“The care that he received there was exemplary too.

“My father saw his GP within 10 minutes.

“He was fully examined and assessed and the doctor couldn’t find anything wrong with him,” said Gill, whose father lives at Elizabeth Place retirement development off Rockingham Road, Market Harborough.

“My dad is convinced that these two total strangers saved his life that day.

“He could have fallen into the road and been run over.

“Or at the very least he’d have broken some bones.

“It’s very poignant and emotional for us because my father is just starting to get his life back.

“He has been caring for my mum Maureen, who sadly has dementia, for the last few years,” said Gill, who said her parents have been married for 63 years and lived in Market Harborough for 35 years.

“My mum has had to go into Peaker Park care home.

“My dad goes to see her every day because luckily she’s staying near where he is at Elizabeth Place.

“Those visits mean the world to both of them.

“And it would have been terrible for our mum as well for the rest of us if anything had happened to my wonderful dad that day.

“They are still absolutely devoted to each other,” said Gill.

“So again I want to pay tribute to the mystery lady and gentleman who went to help my dad as well as the first-class staff at Well chemist’s and at Market Harborough Medical Centre.