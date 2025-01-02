Good Samaritan helps fire crew rescue cat from high tree in Harborough
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to retrieve Dante the cat who was level with the roof of a High Street shop building, on Tuesday (December 31).
According to the service, Dante ‘wasn’t budging’ despite the efforts of the crews. But, thanks to a passing roofer with a cherry picker, they were able to rescue him some two hours later.
The rescue took place shortly before high winds began tearing across the UK.
The fire and rescue service has thanked those involved in the successful rescue.
A spokesperson for the service said: “Huge thanks to control, the crews, and our Good Samaritan for this paw-some rescue!”