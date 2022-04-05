Good Friday service in Harborough - with big screen and local schools
Churches Together in Harborough is holding a service of worship and witness on the Square on Good Friday (April 15) at 11am.
By Phil Hibble
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:35 pm
There will a retelling of the Passion Story by local schoolchildren. From 10.30am, there will be worship music playing along with a video presentation on a large screen.
Revd Andy Murphy said: "It is an opportunity to gather together, show our unity and friendship, and pray together for the town and the world, on this special day."
The service at 11am will be about 30 minutes.