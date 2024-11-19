Gold medal guests set to make waves in Harborough at Leisure Centre Family Open Day

Becky Adlington and Maisie Summers-Newton

Olympian Rebecca Adlington and Paralympian Maisie Summers-Newton will be making waves at Harborough Leisure Centre’s Family Open Day this Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, run by operator Everyone Active in partnership with Harborough District Council, is celebrating the completion of a huge refurbishment this weekend (November 30).

This includes a new gym with updated equipment, an extended and refurbished wellbeing studio and refurbished group cycling and group exercise studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other upgrades have been made to the pool area, the Changing Village, the outdoor courts and the café and there is a new reception.

Free activities will be taking place at the Family Open Day including family swim sessions and access to the Atlantis inflatable.

And sporting celebrities Rebecca and Maisie will be on hand to support activities, and for autographs and selfies.

Former competitive swimmer Rebecca first splashed onto the Olympic scene when she secured a gold medal double at Beijing 2008, before adding two bronzes at London 2012. She is also a two-times world champion and two-times Commonwealth champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maisie is a four-times Paralympic swimming gold medallist – including two at Paris 2022 – and has six World Championship wins and a Commonwealth gold under her belt. She is also an Elite athlete on Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme - a sports talent development programme which supports 1,400 athletes, including those in Harborough.

Other highlights will include free gym sessions accompanied by a live DJ and gym challenges, face painting and stalls for local businesses.

Everyone Active will be taking voluntary donations for charity partner Breast Cancer Now.

All activities are bookable via the Everyone Active app or by calling the centre on 01858 410115.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Matthew Hopkin said: “We are so excited to host this open day and believe the huge programme of activities and Rebecca and Maisie’s involvement will prove the ideal way to celebrate with the whole community.

“We want to show as many people as possible the superb facility on their doorstep, which has something for everyone, no matter what your age, interests or ability. We would encourage people to book activities as soon as possible, to secure their place on the day.”