Colbey Cherry and Leah Fisher take on the Goblin Door trail. Picture Andrew Carpenter.

Foxton Locks has had a spooky makeover in time for Halloween.

There is a goblin door trail until the end of October, organised by Foxton Locks Museum.

A spokeswoman said: “Visitors can purchase a sheet from the museum and follow the trail looking for the goblin doors.

Joshua Cockram and Alfie Cockram with dog Alfie during the Foxton Museum Halloween Goblin hunt. Picture Andrew Carpenter

“They have to collect letters to solve the anagram of the goblin's name. Correctly guessed name gets a goblin door to take home and decorate.”