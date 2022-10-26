Goblins take over Foxton Locks in Harborough
The museum has organised a trail.
By Laura Kearns
26th Oct 2022, 12:36pm
Foxton Locks has had a spooky makeover in time for Halloween.
There is a goblin door trail until the end of October, organised by Foxton Locks Museum.
A spokeswoman said: “Visitors can purchase a sheet from the museum and follow the trail looking for the goblin doors.
“They have to collect letters to solve the anagram of the goblin's name. Correctly guessed name gets a goblin door to take home and decorate.”
The trail sheet costs £1. Visit www.foxtoncanalmuseum.org for more information.