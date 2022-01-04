Glowing tributes to much-loved Harborough radio station presenter Ian Parker

Ian Parker has been hailed as an “invaluable” part of popular local station Hfm after he sadly passed away last Thursday (December 30).

Glowing tributes are being paid to a much-loved Harborough radio station presenter who has died aged 70.

Ian Parker has been hailed as an “invaluable” part of popular local station Hfm after he sadly passed away last Thursday (December 30).

Ian had been set to undergo crucial heart surgery in hospital when he died.

He was also a gifted drummer, playing in local bands and becoming well known on the local music scene, and an “enthusiastic” sound engineer.

Most recently Ian had been fronting Hfm’s Friday Night Rock Show and he had won an army of devoted fans and listeners all over the Market Harborough area over the last few years.

Saluting a “great friend”, Chris Jones, Hfm’s programme controller, told the station: “We have all been rocked and left devastated by the very sad loss of one of our beloved family.

“Ian was a huge part of our station and in all sorts of ways.

“He wore numerous hats for the station.

“He did the 2-4 slot on a Sunday afternoon and we got to know each other very well,” said an emotional Chris.

“A close bond was formed and he became a great friend as well as a co-presenter.”

Ian also played a vital role on the technical side of Hfm’s outside events as well as being a key member of the station’s management committee.