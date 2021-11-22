Global moment event will be staged in Harborough to highlight sexual and physical violence worldwide

People are to stage a "global moment" in Market Harborough on Saturday (November 27) to highlight Sixteen Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence worldwide.

The 30-minute event is being organised by the local churches' Mothers' Union branch.

And people will be gathering under the Old Grammar School on the town’s High Street from 12.45pm to 1.15pm.

At 1.03pm there will be a two-minute silence followed by a short time of prayer and reflection.

The public get-together in Market Harborough town centre is being held to showcase the theme "No more 1 in 3".

That amplifies the disturbing fact that one in three teenagers experience sexual or physical abuse or threats from a boyfriend or girlfriend every year.

One in three women and one in six men have suffered sexual violence in their lives.

And one in four women suffer violence from their partners in their lifetimes and one in five women are survivors of rape.