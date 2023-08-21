Glider taking part in competition at Husbands Bosworth Airfield dies following mid-air crash

The incident is currently under investigation by the police, the British Gliding Association, the Air Accident Investigation Board and the Civil Aviation Authority

A glider taking part in a competition at Husbands Bosworth Airfield has died after a mid-air crash.

The pilot was taking part in the British Gliding Association Regional competition on Thursday (August 17) when they crashed with a second glider at around 3pm.

The aircraft was found in a field in Melton Mowbray where the pilot was found dead.

The second glider landed safely nearby and the pilot had minor injuries.

Emergency service were called to the scene and police say they are supporting the Air Accidents Investigation Branch which is leading an investigation.

A spokesman from the gliding centre said: “The incident is currently under investigation by the police, the British Gliding Association, the Air Accident Investigation Board and the Civil Aviation Authority.