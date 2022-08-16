Girls' football team in Harborough sees boost following Women's Euro 2022 success

Harborough Town Girls football team have recieved a great response since the Women's England team won the Euro's. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A local football club has seen an influx of new players following England’s victory at the Women’s Euro 2022.

Harborough Town Football Club girls’ team for under 11s – which practices at the club’s Northampton Road ground – had ten regular players last season who made up one team.

But that figure has doubled after coach Dan Cleary said girls were inspired by seeing female footballers on TV.

Harborough Town Girls football team have recieved a great response since the Women's England team won the Euro's. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The club now has two under 11s teams and some 20 players competing in Leicestershire Football Association’s grassroots league system.

Many extra players joined after England’s Lionesses – led by manager Sarina Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson – beat Germany 2-1 during extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

And Dan is hoping even more will now sign up to play for and train with the club.

He said: “They are a very competitive and talented group of girls and what they have done is just naturally attracted more people who were interested in learning more about football. We have seen people coming through the doors in the past month who are excited to learn and take that next step up and have been inspired by seeing women on tv and the England campaign. It's awesome and really exciting to be a part of that and be here to support all the girls.

Harborough Town Girls football team have recieved a great response since the Women's England team won the Euro's. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We want to focus on the value of enjoying the sport, participation, health and wellbeing and I’d really like to encourage more girls from the town and its surrounding villages to join us and play.”

Dan’s daughter Charlotte also plays in the team. She is part of a small group training at Leicester City Football Club with local female players over the summer holidays.

Dan said the Under 11’s team is a credit to the area and he has high hopes for this season.

He told the Mail: “We are lucky to have such a great grassroots club in the town which is really what Harborough FB is about - there are coaches who give up so much free time and are hugely passionate in involving girls and boys in the sport.

“As someone who moved here in 2018 I think the club is a huge community asset with so many people involved in it. It’s really fantastic to have and a credit to everyone behind the scenes who makes it work.

“The girls currently playing in the Under 11s team will be the nucleus of the Harborough Town women’s team of the future - which can only be an asset for the town and surrounding villages. They're a great team, I'm really proud of them and we are going to have a great season.”

The club practices at Harborough Town Community Football Ground on Northampton Road, which is also the base for Harborough Town and clubs for younger children and adults.