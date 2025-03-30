Girl, four, among three killed in house fire near Desborough - man released without charge
A woman aged 30, a 23-year-old man and a girl aged four died in the blaze in the village of Rushton.
Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service had launched an investigation after the fire on Friday (March 28).
Emergency services had been called to the house in Beswick Close at around 10.30pm.
Tonight (Sunday), Northamptonshire Police said the man arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Rushton has been released with no further action.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened for the sake of those who have died and their loved ones.
“In some cases, this requires arrests to be made in order to best secure potential evidence.
“Our team has been working at pace on this investigation and after rigorous examination of the available information, we do not believe there is any evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this point.
“As a result the arrested man has been released without charge and will now be supported by specialist officers as he continues to assist the investigation team.
“The families involved have been kept updated on this development and I would repeat our request for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly distressing time.
“Further updates on the investigation will be issued in due course.”