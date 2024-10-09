Giant chicken, a fairy and two hot dogs among fundraising walk for Harborough children's charity

Fundraiser Carol and her fellow fundraisers get ready to set off from the Admiral Nelson pub. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A giant chicken and two hot dogs were among the spectacle of a fundraising walk in Harborough.

Dedicated fundraiser Carol Tilley organised the 13-mile fancy dress walk to raise money for Harborough District Children & Young People’s Charity.

Around 20 people and seven pooches set off from the Admiral Nelson pub on Sunday (October 6) for a 13 mile walk around the district.

Among costume efforts were Carol as a chicken, two walkers as hotdogs and a fairy.

Feathery fundraiser Carol and her team set off on their 13 mile journey. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The group has so far raised just over £1,000.

Carol has been organising the annual walk for around 40 years to benefit different charities.

She told the Mail: “This year we chose to support young carers as children don’t seem to get as much of a look in as adults do.

It was a brilliant day. We’ve had a huge response from the public - I’d like to say a huge thank you to the people who did it and all the people and businesses – pubs, shops and hairdressers – who

have sponsored us and run fundraising raffles.

“It was an amazing day and the weather was on our side.

“It’s not very often you see a big chicken walking along the canal with two hot dogs.”

Harborough District Children & Young People’s Charity is a small local charity delivering play and youth work services across the district.

It was formed in 2012 in response to gaps in provision and services, especially for children and young people from isolated and disadvantaged communities in the area.

Next year Carol is planning to support youth organisation The Cube, run by The Harborough Youth and Community Trust.