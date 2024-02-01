Getting Market Harborough talking – Local care home joins The Big Dementia Conversation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday 7th February, from 2pm - 4pm, Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation – a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 percent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society. Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss –something Care UK is hoping to change by launching The Big Dementia Conversation.

The Let’s Talk About Dementia session at Oat Hill Mews will be led by dementia expert and Co-Founder of Dementia Pathfinders, Barbara Stevens, and will provide insight into some of the lesser-known signs and symptoms of dementia, as well as guidance on how families may support their loved ones after a diagnosis.

In addition to the event, the Market Harborough community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “Here at Oat Hill Mews, we strongly believe professional knowledge, insight and shared experiences can make a real difference to the everyday lives of those looking after a loved one living with dementia.

“We know that it can be challenging to look after a friend or relative living with dementia, especially if they start displaying behaviours that are quite out of character. It’s natural to feel confused about the best way to help your loved one, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in The Big Dementia Conversation.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people for what promises to be an interesting afternoon of information and guidance, and we’d encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Big Dementia Conversation initiative, please visit: careuk.com/thebigdementiaconversation