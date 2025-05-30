Following their success last year, the Harborough District Community Awards will be held for the second time this autumn.

The awards will be a chance for residents to highlight community groups, voluntary organisations, charities and volunteers who make a valuable contribution to their local community within the district.

This year will see the introduction of a new ‘Workplace Impact’ category which will recognise individuals or organisations that go above and beyond their formal role to make a meaningful difference in their community. The previous Special Recognition Award will be replaced with the Citizenship Cup.

The categories for 2025 are:

Voluntary and Community Group of the Year

Young Person of the Year (11-18yrs)

Volunteer of the Year (19-59yrs)

Volunteer of the Year (age 60+yrs)

Special Recognition of the Year to be replaced with The Citizenship Cup

Stronger Together: Workplace Impact Award (new award)

A small judging panel made up of council officers and local groups will choose a shortlist of nominees who will be invited to the evening awards ceremony, where the finalists will be thanked publicly and the winners and runners-up will be announced. Harborough District’s Youth Council will choose a shortlist of nominees for the Young Person of the Year award.

Cllr Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council said: "I am looking forward to being able to celebrate and recognise just some of the amazing people in our district again this year.”

Details of how to nominate a group or individual for the awards will be shared later this summer. The date of the awards ceremony and venue will also be confirmed soon.