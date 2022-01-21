Get on your bike and get behind three crucial charities in Lutterworth next month
Get on your bike and get behind three crucial charities in Lutterworth next month.
Lutterworth Rotary Club’s Big Indoor Bike Ride will be staged at the town’s Sports Centre on Coventry Road on Sunday February 27.
Volunteers are set to pedal into action in four hourly sessions at 10am with 30 spin bikes available.
Each hourly session will cost £10 and all proceeds will go to support three excellent good causes.
Supporters may bring along their own bike and turbo trainer.
This year there are new exciting routes all choreographed to music and each session will be led by a professional coach, said the Rotary Club.
The event will support Macmillan Cancer Support, Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Smile Train - which provides surgery for children born with a cleft lip.
Entry for the event can be made at Lutterworth Sports Centre, cash only, or online at https://www.entrycentral.com/Participants who wish to bring their own turbo trainer should call Bernard Johnson on 07901 782558 so a Sports Centre spin bike is not reserved for them.