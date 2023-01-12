Babafemi Dada

A HMP Gartree governor is set to appear in a podcast about what life is like behind prison walls.

Babafemi Dada lives in Harborough and started work as a prison officer in his 20s.

Now the 55-year-old is a prison governor and is set to talk about how staff work to protect the public and break the cycle of crime in a four-part podcast titled ‘A prison’s guide to’.

Babafemi said: “Starting out as an officer in the prison service over thirty years ago, I wouldn’t have believed I could end up where I have. I’m so proud to have risen through the ranks. It hasn’t been easy. Working in a prison is really challenging but you also have the opportunity to make a difference to offenders lives every day and that’s a huge responsibility. The job has shown me the importance of treating people as you wish to be treated and that’s been the making of me. The prison service is also where I met my wife so I’m thankful for that too.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing with the public what it’s really like to work behind the prison walls as part of this podcast. Our staff are from all walks of life and work tirelessly every day, it’s great to see them recognised in this way.”

Babafemi’s episode covers keeping prisoners and communities safe while reducing reoffending by giving prisoners the skills and support they need to live crime-free lives on the outside.

It is narrated by actor Ben Bailey Smith – who has appeared in the likes of Silent Witness, The Inbetweeners and Fleabag - and is available on all podcasting platforms.