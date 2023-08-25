Further delays to bridge work means busy Harborough commuter road will remain shut for nearly a year

Transport company Network Rail has apologised to residents for the extended closure of a busy commuter road that has been shut since January.

Transport company Network Rail has apologised to residents for the extended closure of a busy commuter road that has been shut since January.

Parts of Station Road, which runs between Great Glen and Fleckney, has been closed since the start of the year and work was due to conclude on Tuesday August 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has prevented people from travelling between the Newton Lane and Kibworth Road junctions and it was announced earlier this month this work has been extended until the end of August. Network Rail said at the time this was because of “unexpected delays” but now a new sign has appeared saying the road will not open until Thursday November 23.

The closure has taken place because of work being carried out on a bridge that sits above a railway line. This is part of the multi-million pound electrifying works to the Midland Mainline, which is upgrading the rail route between Kettering and Wigston.

As a result of the extension, the road will have been closed for a total of 10 months come November, despite original plans for it only to be closed for just over six. This is likely to continue to cause delays for people who commonly use the road when travelling to work from villages such as Great Glen, Kibworth and Fleckney.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We apologise for the extended closure facing residents and motorists wanting to use the Station Road bridge in Great Glen. Completion has been delayed due to unexpected work and additional safety features needing to be implemented, including the installation of new traffic lights.”