Even while dropping thousands of feet in the air, Sally has time to give a smile.

A Harborough Woman has jumped 13,000 feet from a plane to support those affected by Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Sally Anderson has raised over £900 for the MND Association charity after braving her first sky dive.

Her fundraiser was inspired by Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Kevin Sinfield whose teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the progressive condition which affects the brain and nerves.

Kevin raised millions of pounds for the charity, with his latest challenge the ‘7 in 7 in 7’ involving an ultramarathon every day for a week, in seven cities across Britain and Ireland.

Sally's dive was from a height of 13,000 feet

Rob – who was a patron of the charity – died in June this year, four-and-a-half years after his diagnosis.

At the time, the charity said it was grateful to supporters inspired by Rob, for ‘their desire to fight back against this devastating disease’.

The 49-year-old said: “I was touched by the Rob Burrow story and others, I was amazed at all the hard work and dedication he, his family and good friend Kevin Sinfield did to raise money and awareness of this terrible disease.”

Sally, who turns 50 later this year, said she asked her daughters what she could do to mark the milestone while fundraising.

Sally has raised over £900 for the MND Association.

She said: “My daughters said ‘why not do a skydive?’. Not thinking I would do it as it’s totally out of my comfort zone, I don't even do rollercoasters.“But it was a totally amazing experience, a little scary but an absolute adrenalin rush.”

Visit www.justgiving.com and search Sally Anderson to donate to her cause.