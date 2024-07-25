Fundraising fitness instructor inspires Harborough pupils to take on ‘mini triathlon’

Simon raised over £3,700 for play and PE equipment at Meadowdale.

Youngsters at a Haborough school completed a ‘mini triathlon’ after being inspired by a fundraising fitness instructor.

Pupils at Meadowdale Primary took part in a triathlon-style challenge after meeting Invictus Training founder Simon Cass who hosts adult fitness sessions at the school.

The instructor, who founded the business in 2015 alongside his wife Deborah, recently took on a number of fitness challenges to raise money for sports equipment for the school, raising over £3,700.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “After conversations with the head and friends in the Meadowdale School Association, I realised the pressures on the school budget made it difficult to fund sports and active play equipment for the children.

Children scooted, pedalled and hot-footed it around the playground.

“I raise money for various charities by participating in fitness challenges, so this year I asked the school if I could raise money for sports and active play equipment for the children.”

After speaking about his challenges, including an intensive fitness challenge and eight km run called the ‘Hyrox’ and the Dambusters Triathlon - an 1,500m open water swim followed by a 40km bike race and 10km run - the children were inspired to take part in their own fitness event.

The dad-of-two said: “The absolute highlight of the whole fundraiser though was the triathlon completed by the children at Meadowdale School. Liz Martin kindly invited me in to talk to the children in the school council about the events I was doing so they decided they would like to do a triathlon as well. They ran around the school field, cycled or used their scooters around the playground and then completed gymnastic exercises in the sports hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had so much fun, with one child saying it was ‘the best day ever’. The event meant the children could talk to their parents and relatives about what they were doing, and they in turn responded magnificently with donations and messages of support.”

Youngsters completed a series of fitness challenges.

Head teacher Liz Martin explained the funds would go towards lunchtime play and PE equipment.