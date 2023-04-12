A fun day will be held

Multiple fundraising events will be held in memory of a Fleckney man.

Michael Marlow lost his 12-year battle with kidney cancer last November aged 51.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To raise money for two charities who supported him, a number of events will be held.

There will be a fun day at The Old Crown from midday to 5pm on June 10, including stalls, a BBQ, bouncy castle, cake stall, tombola, raffle and live music.

Two local men will also be sponsored to take on the three peaks, and a group of runners will run the Market Harborough charity fun run.

All money raised will go to Marie Curie and Kibworth-based GEMS which supports cancer sufferers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Event organiser Jeff Pearce said: “I don’t have the resources to raise hundreds of thousands and I don’t know any famous celebrities to raise my profile but I am lucky enough to have the support of the locals who know me, which is good enough.

“Marie Curie nurses who supported Michael and his family Louisa, Jess and Alfie during and after his passing. Louisa showered the nurses with high praise for their empathy and support during this traumatic period and felt very strongly that she should thank them in this manner.

“The other charity is Kibworth based GEMS who work tirelessly for all people with all cancers whilst engaging closely with the Osbourne suite in the Leicester Royal Infirmary. “GEMS is a non-government funded charity who rely solely on their dedicated volunteers and donations to fulfil their fundraising projects.”