Fundraising event in Harborough to support teenager tragically left with 'catastrophic injuries' after she was kidnapped by her boyfriend

A special fundraising event is to be held in Market Harborough to support a teenager tragically left with “catastrophic injuries” after she was kidnapped by her boyfriend.

The 80s disco will go ahead at Harborough Town Football Club on Northampton Road from 8pm - 12 midnight on Saturday June 11 to get behind 19-year-old Angel Lynn.

Tickets cost £10 each and are available from organiser Maxine Harris on 07437 016294 or at [email protected]

Maxine is also keen to receive donations for raffle prizes if you can help.

A fundraising campaign launched to help pay for special equipment and care to support Angel’s long and painstaking recovery has generated almost £138,000 of its £250,000 target.

You can donate on her gofundme page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-angel-lynns-recoveryAngel was bundled into a van in Mountsorrel, north of Leicester, by her boyfriend Chay Bowskill, 20, minutes before she was found critically injured on the A6 near Loughborough.

The shocking crime, which has made national headlines, happened at about 10.45am on Thursday September 17, 2020.

Stricken Angel was rushed to hospital by ambulance after stunned drivers alerted police.