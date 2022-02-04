Fundraising event at popular Harborough restaurant generates almost £2,000 for charity

Nearly 80 people turned up at Avatar Dining on St Mary’s Road to get behind the Lincs2Nepal organisation.

A fundraising event at a popular Nepalese restaurant in Market Harborough has generated almost £2,000 for charity.

Nearly 80 people turned up at Avatar Dining on St Mary’s Road to get behind the Lincs2Nepal organisation.

The Lincoln-based group has striven to support thousands of children at homes and schools in the poverty-stricken Himalayan kingdom of Nepal for the last 13 years.

Sue Wiles and Garry Goddard from Lincs2Nepal

Judith Smith, who helped to stage the special night at Avatar Dining, said: “It was a huge success.

“We raised the grand total of £1,987.50 after selling 78 tickets while we also held a raffle and people made so many generous donations as well.

“The staff at Avatar turned out to cook the wonderful food and make all this possible on their night off.

“They were brilliant and we’re very grateful to them,” said Judith, of Lubenham.

“The charity does a tremendous amount of fantastic work for the children and people of Nepal.

“We are all just thrilled that we could help support the excellent work that they do all year round.

“And the charity is delighted too because every penny to help fund their vital missions and projects in Nepal really does count.”