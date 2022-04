A fundraising event is being held at Harborough Theatre in Market Harborough on Saturday (April 30) to support a top children’s charity.

The get-together is going ahead from 9.30am-12.30pm in the town centre theatre’s coffee lounge to get behind Smile Train.

There will be a raffle to win a Platinum Jubilee celebration cake, a tombola, teas, cakes, coffee and home-made sausage rolls.