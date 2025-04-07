The fundraiser raised £1,700 to help young people access creative education and sports.

Over 100 students and staff came together for a school colour run in memory of Harborough pupil Chloe Longster.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13-year-old Robert Smyth Academy pupil died after developing pneumonia and sepsis two years ago.

The fundraising event, held in March, raised £1,700 to support young people to access opportunities in sports, arts and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of ‘Chloe Longster’s Legacy’, a fundraising platform set up by Chloe’s family to honour her memory.

Chloe is described as 'joyful, vibrant and kind-hearted' by her school. Picture: The Longster family

As well as helping provide financial relief, other initiatives include ‘Chloe’s Closet, providing ‘care packages’ or outfits to allow those in need to attend their prom, as well as raising awareness of sepsis. This is achieved via funding grants, raffle prize donations and fundraising events.

A school spokesperson said: “As this would have been Chloe’s prom year, we felt it was fitting to use the funds raised from this event to support disadvantaged Year 11 pupils in attending their end-of-year prom.

“Chloe herself was a vibrant, joyful, and kind-hearted person. The colour run was a perfect tribute, celebrating everything she embodied happiness, energy, and togetherness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to everyone who participated, baked cakes, and purchased raffle tickets—your support means the world.”

Louise Longster, Chloe’s mum, said: "The level of respect, thoughtfulness, and conduct exhibited by the students during the event was genuinely impressive. It was particularly noteworthy that numerous students took the initiative to thank us, Chloe's parents, unprompted. This is a significant reflection of their values, and it is something that should fill both the students, the school and their families with pride."

Chloe was admitted to Kettering General Hospital with ‘unbearable’ pain in her ribs in November 2022. She was diagnosed with a chest infection and died 18 hours later after developing sepsis.

A week-long inquest in October concluded if Chloe’s condition had been identified earlier, it could have been managed and would have altered the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission has now said it is ‘making inquiries to establish whether there is reasonable suspicion that a criminal offence has been committed’.

To learn more information about or donate to Chloe’s Legacy, visit www.chloelongster.com