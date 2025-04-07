Fundraising colour run pays tribute to ‘vibrant and joyful’ Harborough teenager Chloe Longster
The 13-year-old Robert Smyth Academy pupil died after developing pneumonia and sepsis two years ago.
The fundraising event, held in March, raised £1,700 to support young people to access opportunities in sports, arts and music.
It is part of ‘Chloe Longster’s Legacy’, a fundraising platform set up by Chloe’s family to honour her memory.
As well as helping provide financial relief, other initiatives include ‘Chloe’s Closet, providing ‘care packages’ or outfits to allow those in need to attend their prom, as well as raising awareness of sepsis. This is achieved via funding grants, raffle prize donations and fundraising events.
A school spokesperson said: “As this would have been Chloe’s prom year, we felt it was fitting to use the funds raised from this event to support disadvantaged Year 11 pupils in attending their end-of-year prom.
“Chloe herself was a vibrant, joyful, and kind-hearted person. The colour run was a perfect tribute, celebrating everything she embodied happiness, energy, and togetherness.
“A huge thank you to everyone who participated, baked cakes, and purchased raffle tickets—your support means the world.”
Louise Longster, Chloe’s mum, said: "The level of respect, thoughtfulness, and conduct exhibited by the students during the event was genuinely impressive. It was particularly noteworthy that numerous students took the initiative to thank us, Chloe's parents, unprompted. This is a significant reflection of their values, and it is something that should fill both the students, the school and their families with pride."
Chloe was admitted to Kettering General Hospital with ‘unbearable’ pain in her ribs in November 2022. She was diagnosed with a chest infection and died 18 hours later after developing sepsis.
A week-long inquest in October concluded if Chloe’s condition had been identified earlier, it could have been managed and would have altered the outcome.
Healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission has now said it is ‘making inquiries to establish whether there is reasonable suspicion that a criminal offence has been committed’.
To learn more information about or donate to Chloe’s Legacy, visit www.chloelongster.com