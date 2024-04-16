Fundraiser launches to get Harborough teenager’s £20,000 prosthetic ‘hero arm’

The mechanical arm will improve the teen's day to day living.

A Market Harborough mum whose son was born with one hand is fundraising to provide him with a ‘hero arm’.

Stacey Flude’s son Brooklyn was born with a genetic disorder known as Ectrodactyly which left him with no right hand, and a missing finger and two conjoined fingers on the other.

The 15-year-old has also undergone a number of operations to correct his legs and feet.

While Stacey says he has coped without support aids all his life, the mum-son duo decided a mechanical arm – at a cost of £20,000 each – would help Brooklyn, who attends Welland Park Academy, afford the same opportunities as other young people his age while making his day-to-day living easier to manage.

She explained: “This opportunity for the ‘hero arm’ will benefit him in many ways. Despite the obvious of the hero arm looking amazing but being able to hold objects within both hands and being able to complete daily tasks with ease.

“As Brooklyn is close to his working life we feel this couldn't have come at a better time where many opportunities can be made to enrol him into the career he would love without any setbacks and to be just like others. Hopefully this will give him confidence to help him succeed in life.”

The crowdfunder is part of the wider joint project called the Big Hero 3, in which three young people are selected to receive a prosthetic arm – for those with a below-the-elbow limb difference – created by the Open Bionics Foundation.

Brooklyn’s application was accepted along with two other boys, Vinnie and Noah, whose families are also raising funds for a ‘hero arm’ each.

And, with the support of The Open Bionics Foundation, Foresight Group and an anonymous donor £40,000 has already been raised.

The online fundraiser currently stands at £6,000 towards the last £20k hurdle.

Brooklyn said: “Having a hero arm will help with my daily tasks and school life to help me with things I struggle with, and new opportunities like when I start work life and to do more miles on my bike.”