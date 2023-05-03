News you can trust since 1854
'Fund-raver' event being held to in Harborough raise money for Leicestershire-based children's hospice

The rave promises a night with no hangover and no need to wear heels

By Laura Kearns
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:47 BST
The rave will be held in Harborough

A ‘fund-raver’ is being held in Harborough to raise money for Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

The Three Swans Hotel on High Street will host the 90-minute clubbing experience including a UV glow rave, dancing, glowsticks, disco lights and booming music on Friday May 19 from 7.30pm.

The ‘Clubbercise Time Machine’ is for all ages with all proceeds going to the Leicestershire-based hospice.

Visit bookwhen.com/clubbercisewithkai to book or find out more.

