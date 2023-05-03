'Fund-raver' event being held to in Harborough raise money for Leicestershire-based children's hospice

The rave will be held in Harborough

A ‘fund-raver’ is being held in Harborough to raise money for Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

The Three Swans Hotel on High Street will host the 90-minute clubbing experience including a UV glow rave, dancing, glowsticks, disco lights and booming music on Friday May 19 from 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Clubbercise Time Machine’ is for all ages with all proceeds going to the Leicestershire-based hospice.