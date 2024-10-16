Ash and Jacob (right) celebrating their double Guinness World Record.

A world record-holding Foxton man has described his journey across a stretch of uncharted Amazon River – from staring down a jaguar to sleep-deprived hallucinations.

Jacob Hudson, 26, and British explorer Ash Dykes battled extreme conditions to complete their epic 37-day trek by reaching the mouth of the Coppename River in Suriname, South America.

The adventure took months of planning and involved being dropped deep in the Amazon jungle by helicopter along with two others, Dick Lock and Matt Wallace.

Then followed nearly 40 days of complete isolation as they set about breaking not one but two world records - to climb the highest mountain in Suriname, Julainatop and discover the source of the Coppename River. Then came the endurance part of their expedition - to kayak over 500km from source to sea of the river.

Jacob said he and his teammates locked eyes with a curious jaguar in a 'breath-taking' moment.

After an intense upstream battle and difficulties - including an unexpected waterfall - meant they had to abandon their kayaks and haul their 30kg rucksacks over mountains and ridges, the team achieved their first goal by following the sounds of the water.

Jacob, a former Kibworth High School pupil, explained: “We haven’t found any evidence anyone has ever been to the source before so when we arrived at a trickle of water coming out of a rock it was an incredibly special moment. We cheered with excitement as, to this point, we'd been functioning for seven days on less than 1,000 calories per day.”

Efforts to set the second record - to reach the peak of the country’s highest mountain Julianatop - began at 5am the next day with a climb through thick jungle before skirting a dangerous ridge.

Jacob said: “We reached a sheer cliff that blocked our path and dropped off by about 100 metres to our left. Thankfully we were able to shimmy our way around the righthand side and continue.”

Scenic views over the Coppename River.

After using machetes to cut through three-metre tall elephant grass for the last three kilometres, the team finally reached the top.

Aside from the record-breaking moments, Jacob said a particular highlight was coming across animals who had never experienced humans before.

He said: “We spotted a jaguar about 300 metres away that had just walked into the bush. We waited patiently playing our own leopard calls on a phone. This jaguar appeared on the banks, less than ten metres from our kayak, and just watched us as we watched it. It was breath-taking as it stared straight at us completely without fear or understanding of what we were.”

He revealed the biggest challenge was walking or kayaking up to 18 hours a day while functioning on just five hours sleep across the last three days in order to kayak with the tides.

Day 5 - the view near Julianatop mountain.

He added: “That’s when hallucinations start to kick in, but we were chasing a record and so motivated to finish.

“We did it for the challenge and adventure and for the wildlife monitoring so we could shine a light on an untouched part of the Amazon and support Cher’s Free the Wild foundation.

“To receive recognition through the Guinness World Records is the icing on the cake.

“Suriname's an incredible country most people haven't heard of, let alone visited, so being able to play a small role in showcasing what it offers is very special.”