From mistakenly buried pets to football trophies - farewell memories for long-standing Harborough teacher

Mr Pierce said his football team winning the Carnival Cup is among his teaching highlights.

A teacher has bid an emotional farewell after more than two decades at a Harborough primary school.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Pierce is leaving Meadowdale Primary School after 24 years, since the school first opened in 2001.

Mr Pierce has taught hundreds of pupils in class and coached just as many in his role as PE and sport lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "There have been so many highlights over the years it's hard to single one out. It was lovely for my football team to win the recent Carnival Cup this year, retaining the trophy we won last year."

Mr Pierce started his 31 year teaching career at Little Bowden Primary School where he famously buried his class hamster, mistakenly thinking it had died.

The following day, his cat, Morrissey, dug up the box and to everyone's surprise the hamster was still alive!

"The story went viral in the days before social media and people still remind me of it to this day!" he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pierce has loved his time at Meadowdale but he has not finished with teaching just yet.

After a well deserved break, the 54-year-old will be heading to Brunei, in Southeast Asia, for two years to teach English where he will combine his love of teaching and scuba diving.

He admits there were many tears on the last day as teachers, pupils and parents wished him well in his future plans.

He added: "I can't quite believe I won't be heading back to school at the end of August but I'm not quite finished with Meadowdale yet. I've been asked to go on the Year 6 residential and compere the Bingo evening in October!"