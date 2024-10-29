From its early fundraising days of scrap paper collecting and hosting piano recitals, to ambitious expansion plans and its recent big 5-0, the club has gone from strength to strength thanks to a big-hearted community behind it.

And club founder Helen Roberts’ lovingly compiled scrapbook tells its story.

In 1974, a group of nine residents, led by Helen, formed a committee to discuss raising £500 to build a new tennis court.

The meeting gave way to efforts across the community from scrap paper collection to a jumble sale to piano recitals with wine and cheese which raised £100. A sponsored walk raising £248 provided half of the total £530 fund.

In 1975, the court was laid and officially opened by a members’ exhibition match.

The club grew and more courts were added including an all-weather court in 1991, costing the much larger sum of £13,000.

The club’s success was reflected in its growing numbers which, by its silver anniversary in 1999, was 128.

Subscription prices were raised to sustain the club’s success but also to raise money for good causes. Among them was Macmillan Cancer, in memory of young local girl Diana Ridley who died of lymphoma aged 15.

The club recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Helen told the Mail: “This year we will remember and show our gratitude to those early members who made it all possible.”

Fundraising efforts Community efforts to raise money for the club's first court are showcased.

Community efforts An article details the efforts made by community members including a jumble sale, organised by Ann Drivers, raising £16, and a coffee morning raising £35. The total raised was £300.The total cost of the first court was £2,000.