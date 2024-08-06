Friendship is the ‘secret’ to Harborough’s longest-running hair salon says owner on its 50th anniversary

Louisa Capewell, Grace Denton, Kim Marabella, former owner Linda porter and current owner Jane Porter. Photo: Shape Hairstyles

A longstanding hairdressers in Harborough is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Shape Hairstyles, in the heart of the town, began life in 1974.

The salon in Adam and Eve Street, thought to be the town’s longest-running, was launched by Linda Porter who retired in 2020.

Her niece by marriage, Jane Porter, now owns the business after being made redundant in her previous job during Covid.

While Jane is closing in on four years, salon stalwart Kin Marabella has been with the business from the start, forging a life-long career from her early days as a fledgling apprentice.

Back in the 70s, Kim recalls clients visiting weekly for a shampoo and set, especially on the weekends, when women would leave their working day at the factory before hitting the town for an evening at The Assembly Rooms.

She says the most popular hairstyles at the time were shampoos and sets and ‘a lot of backcombing’. Then came the notorious 80s perm before highlighted hair became synonymous with the 90s.

She added: “Back in the beginning it was mainly tints and grey coverage along, with blue rinses.

“Another massive difference is that smoking was permitted in the salon. You would literally walk into a fog of smoke - it was just the way back then.”

And some of the salon’s loyal clients, she says, have been returning since its beginnings in 1974.

Among Shape’s biggest fans is 102-year-old centenarian Mrs Drage whose penchant for a pamper has passed to her daughters, both regulars at the salon.

Owner Jane also credits employee Louisa Capewell as a ‘massive asset’ to Shape and who, like Kim, has gained a loyal following and began salon life as an apprentice.

Jane said: “When I took over the salon, I was in awe of how the clients absolutely loved their time with Louisa and Kim - not just for the hair appointment but for the friendship too. It’s always been like this and I really believe it’s the secret to the success of Shape.

“We also have Grace who has just completed her level two and is now starting her level three in college.

“We are a truly friendly salon with extremely experienced hairdressers who go above and beyond for their clients.”