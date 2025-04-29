Friendship group to help people connect in Market Harborough

The organisation has been helping people forge friendships for decades. Photo - Jim Fitton

A new regular meetup aims to help Market Harborough residents form friendships and connections.

Social event organisation, Leicester Oddfellows, is launching a friendship meet-up group in the town.

It is hosting an open day beforehand to help residents find out more on Thursday May 8, from 12pm, at Market Harborough Conservative Club, including a buffet lunch.

This will be followed by the group’s regular meetups on the second Thursday of each month.

Jo Brown, social organiser at Leicester Oddfellows, said: “We think it’s important that people have the opportunity to get together and connect

with other friendly people in their community, so we’re really excited to bring this event to Market Harborough.

“We’ve a number of similar groups running which are always really well attended, with people from all sorts of backgrounds and different interests coming along. We’ve regular meetups in Leicester, Whetstone and Coalville.”

Attendees at the open day will be able to learn about Leicester Oddfellows, its other events, and all the benefits of joining the group.

Other regular events the friendship group organises include coffee mornings, quizzes and games, guest speakers, day trips, and lunches.

Email [email protected] to book a spot or find out more.

Leicester Oddfellows is made up of 750 mostly older and retired local members and anyone is welcome to join. It is one of 96 branches that make up the Oddfellows’ nationwide network – established in 1810 and one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the UK.

Visit www.oddfellows.co.uk for more information.