Sessions will be held in Harborough and Lutterworth

New and expectant parents can receive guidance and support at free sessions across the district.

The sessions are aimed to help parents feel prepared for the role they will play in their child’s development along with enabling them to meet other families. Extra support will also be available for those struggling who need help.

They are organised by Leicestershire County Council and include activities to support babies’ brain development and explore play ideas such as singing, reading and relaxing together.

Sessions will be held on March 15 at Market Harborough Children and Family Wellbeing Centre between 11am and 1pm, and Lutterworth Children and Family Wellbeing Centre between 10am and 12pm.

Leicester County Council children and families spokeswoman, Cllr Deborah Taylor, said: “Providing help and support to new families to help shape the best start for their child is such a high priority for us, as we understand that becoming a parent can be overwhelming.

“The first 1,001 days of a child’s life is a time of particularly rapid growth and brain development. Leading child health experts agree that the care given during this period has more influence on a child’s future health and happiness than at any other time in their life.”

