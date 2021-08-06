Free parking on certain Harborough streets will be increased from 40 minutes to an hour

Drivers will soon be able to park for free on certain streets in Market Harborough town centre for an hour rather than 40 minutes.

Motorists will be given another 20 minutes on the town’s High Street, Abbey Street, Church Square, Bowden Lane and Coventry Road.

The changes are due to go ahead later this month after on-street parking has been reviewed by Leicestershire County Council.

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “As the highways authority we understand that on-street parking can affect our communities, our high streets, and our local economy.

“Encouraging sensible and safe parking can help keep traffic flowing, create safer communities, and meet the public’s need for on-street parking.”